By Stan Bush

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A non-profit that gets underprivileged kids experience outdoors has been robbed.

On Wednesday the Shiloh House in Littleton says someone broke into their gear shed and stole more the $5,000 work of backpacks, tents, jackets, and sleeping bags the charity uses to take kids to the mountains over the summer.

“they’re traumatized and abused kids.. they haven’t had the best opportunities in life and they haven’t had an opportunity to go camping or fishing,” says Steve Cashman, who runs the program.

Cashman began the program more than 20 years ago using his own gear. Companies have donated before, but he worries now that there won’t be gear for his kids to use with the summer program just a few weeks away. He says the program is a miracle for kids from bad family situations and for kids with low self-esteem.

“A lot of them have never been to the mountains and they stare at them every day from home.. so it changes a lot of the kids”

Dozens of people have been by the facility due to an extensive remodel at Shiloh House in Littleton. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The charity is hoping neighbors will make donations so the program can continue on.

Bring lightly used gear of any size to their offices at 6588 W. Ottawa Ave, Littleton CO 80128.

Or, go to their website: shilohhouse.org/donate

