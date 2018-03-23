CBS4 INVESTIGATIONDenver grand jury investigates Secretary of State Wayne Williams
Filed Under:Blowing Dust, High Wind Warning

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment is warning of potential breathing problems Friday afternoon for those with compromised respiratory systems.

They’ve issued an Air Quality Health Advisory until 8 p.m. for most areas along and east of Interstate 25, including metro Denver.

a Health Alert Issued For Blowing Dust In Denver, On Eastern Plains

Blowing dust near Deer Trail on Friday afternoon. (credit: Don Wedow)

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected area should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.

alerts wind nutu1 Health Alert Issued For Blowing Dust In Denver, On Eastern Plains

Strong wind gusts up to 60 mph will create areas of widespread blowing dust.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

