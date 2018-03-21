BREAKING NEWSBroncos acquire portion of John Bowlen's team share
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:01 PMSEAL Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Zoo, K9 Body Shop, Komodo dragon, Local TV, Tammy Wolfe

By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – There is a dragon at the Denver Zoo who has been, well, dragging.

Painful arthritis made Raja, a 15-year-old Komodo dragon, a lethargic lizard.

komodo dragon 5pkg transfer frame 0 Physical Therapist Gets Komodo Dragon With Arthritis Fired Up Again

(credit: CBS)

Amazingly, physical therapy has gotten him going again. You may wonder, how does his therapist get her hands on this dangerous carnivore? The answer is “very carefully.”

“Hi, sweet boy! You’re looking awesome!”

komodo dragon 5pkg transfer frame 330 Physical Therapist Gets Komodo Dragon With Arthritis Fired Up Again

Dr. Tammy Wolfe strokes Raja. (credit: CBS)

That’s how Dr. Tammy Wolfe greets one of her favorite patients, Raja, as she enters his exhibit at the Denver Zoo. Wolfe is a doctor of physical therapy. Raja, a Komodo dragon, is relaxed and ready for his rehabilitation.

komodo dragon 5pkg transfer frame 210 Physical Therapist Gets Komodo Dragon With Arthritis Fired Up Again

(credit: CBS)

“Oh, look at his eyes close. It’s like, ‘Oh yeah, oh yeah, I’ve been waiting for this’, he says,” explained Wolfe.

This is physical therapy. It is crazy when you consider a Komodo dragon is the only reptile known to kill and eat humans. Behind that scaly smile are 60 razor sharp teeth. Still, Raja is putty in the hands of his therapist.

komodo dragon 5pkg transfer frame 1530 Physical Therapist Gets Komodo Dragon With Arthritis Fired Up Again

(credit: CBS)

“I’m going to work with your neck here a little bit, buddy,” Wolfe tells the 95-pound lizard.

About six months ago, Denver Zoo reptile keeper Tim Trout got concerned about Raja.

“I was watching him walk one day. I’m like, something just doesn’t feel right about his gait,” Trout told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

An x-ray found arthritis in the big reptile’s right knee.

“He couldn’t even pick his pelvis up off the ground and walk when I first started working with him,” explained Wolfe.

komodo dragon 5pkg transfer frame 1230 Physical Therapist Gets Komodo Dragon With Arthritis Fired Up Again

(credit: CBS)

Wolfe tackled Raja’s pain using the Wolfe Kinetic Technique she developed. It involves micro movements of the joints.

“It’s a neuromuscular re-education so that we can retrain him how to move without pain or at least with less pain,” she explained.

Call it magic manipulation. It’s made Raja a whole new reptile.

“His movement is just great,” said Trout.

And sometimes just a little scary.

komodo dragon 5pkg transfer frame 2070 Physical Therapist Gets Komodo Dragon With Arthritis Fired Up Again

(credit: CBS)

“Sorry, you don’t get to give her kisses,” Trout said maneuvering Raja away from Wolfe.

Trout always keeps a broom between Raja’s teeth and his therapist.

“I just hope they’re well fed when I come in,” Wolfe said with a chuckle.

The therapist laughs about the lizard, but she’s delighted she’s helped this dragon get fired up again.

Wolfe believes the physical therapy will extend Raja’s life, at least his quality of life, for sure. She also works full-time seeing canines and other small animals for physical therapy for a variety of injuries and diseases, including older canines who have trouble getting around, just like Raga did.

Keepers at the Denver Zoo know dragons. They have exhibited Komodos for 20 years.

In fact, Raja’s late father, Castor, was also treated for arthritis by Wolfe.

LINKS: Denver Zoo | Dr. Wolfe’s The K9 Body Shop

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s