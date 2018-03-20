BREAKING NEWSGrandoozy music festival lineup includes Kendrick Lamar, Stevie Wonder
By Jeff Todd

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– The controversial $30 land deal in Arvada for a large apartment complex has finally passed the Arvada City Council.

On Monday, the Olde Town Residences project was back in front of the City Council after being rejected in late January. This time the council voted six to one to pass the 252-unit apartment complex on the corner of Wadswroth Bypass and 56th Place.

arvada 30 land deal 10pkg frame 456 Controversial $30 Land Deal Approved, Apartment Complex Plans Move Forward

(credit: City of Arvada)

“The whole purpose here is to compliment the transit center and compliment Olde Town and bring residents within walking distance of the transit center,” said Bill Mosher, a Senior Managing Director at Trammell Crow said.

arvada 30 land deal 10pkg frame 1296 Controversial $30 Land Deal Approved, Apartment Complex Plans Move Forward

Bill Mosher, a Senior Managing Director at Trammell Crow (credit: CBS)

The project has been controversial because of a $30 sale price from the Arvada Urban Renewal Authority for nine acres of land and millions in tax incentives. In turn, Trammell Crow has agreed to construct expensive retaining walls and improve a sewage line that runs through the property.

arvada 30 land deal 10pkg frame 1151 Controversial $30 Land Deal Approved, Apartment Complex Plans Move Forward

(credit: CBS)

Citizens have also been against the massive project that will rise 34 feet above Grandview Avenue to the south, blocking views.

arvada 30 land deal 10pkg frame 36 Controversial $30 Land Deal Approved, Apartment Complex Plans Move Forward

(credit: City of Arvada)

The project is transit oriented and will be built next to the Olde Town Station for the RTD G-Line, which began testing but doesn’t have an opening date.

arvada 30 land deal 10pkg frame 1585 Controversial $30 Land Deal Approved, Apartment Complex Plans Move Forward

(credit: CBS)

“This building clearly doesn’t fit in, it’s not compatible and that’s one of the reasons why. Six stories isn’t compatible in Olde Town,” said Dave Chandler who started the grass-roots group Arvada For All People and has been against the project since the beginning.

arvada 30 land deal 10pkg frame 2328 Controversial $30 Land Deal Approved, Apartment Complex Plans Move Forward

CBS4’s Jeff Todd interviews Dave Chandler with Arvada for All People (credit: CBS)

In January, City Councilors voted against the project because of a lack of parking and concerns about the view being blocked from Grandview Avenue.

The council meeting started Monday night and ended early Tuesday morning with many councilors saying they supported the changes Trammell Crow made to the project, especially with the additional parking.

arvada 30 land deal 10pkg frame 276 Controversial $30 Land Deal Approved, Apartment Complex Plans Move Forward

(credit: CBS)

“What we have done is taken off one row of units, on the top floor that faces Grandview,” Mosher said.

The project eliminated 30 bedrooms, many on the north side of the project to allow a wider set back from the road and railroad tracks and allowing for more views.

arvada 30 land deal 10pkg frame 156 Controversial $30 Land Deal Approved, Apartment Complex Plans Move Forward

(credit: City of Arvada)

“We’re set back in some cases 200 feet from Grandview and so we feel like it won’t appear it’s on the street,” Mosher said about the building.

“People understand that urban renewal in this town is trying to railroad this through tonight and people don’t appreciate it,” said Chandler.

arvada 30 land deal 10pkg frame 737 Controversial $30 Land Deal Approved, Apartment Complex Plans Move Forward

Dave Chandler with Arvada for All People (credit: CBS)

The public comment period lasted several hours Monday with many people supporting the project, but a slight majority against the Olde Town Residences.

“I think it makes sense, and I think we’ve listened. I think it’s a quality project,” Mosher said.

arvada 30 land deal 10pkg frame 1525 Controversial $30 Land Deal Approved, Apartment Complex Plans Move Forward

(credit: CBS)

The project will likely break ground in 2019. Construction is expected to take several years.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

