By Dillon Thomas

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – In an effort to raise the spirits of those battling illnesses in the hospital, a Colorado magician spent his day at the University of Colorado Hospital performing for patients battling cancer.

Adam Trent has a magic show titled “Magic of Adam Trent” which has been performed around the nation.

Before his show at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, he went door-to-door at the hospital on Monday showing off some of his best tricks to patients.

“I think that there is places in society where entertainment, joy, and laughter is needed. And this is one of them,” Trent said.

Some patients, like Joel Sewell, got a front row seat to the performance. Sewell, who lives with special needs, was hospitalized for his third battle with cancer.

“Joel was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” said George Sewell, Joel’s father. “We are on the final stretch here.”

Sewell said he was looking forward to his son possibly leaving the hospital in the coming weeks. However, until then, he was thrilled to see his son smile at the magic.

“When you are going through this, you don’t want to sit there thinking about it all the time,” Sewell said. “Anything that takes your mind off of just sitting here, plugged in to the machines.”

The Sewell family said Trent brightened their son’s day, all with a simple few tricks.

“Hopefully (magic) lets them forget about their problems, and have fun for a minute,” Trent said.

Trent said he wanted to bring his show to the hospital for the day, before it opens at the Denver Center of the Performing Arts.

He encouraged anyone else with a special talent to consider showcasing it at local hospitals to lift the spirits of others.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.