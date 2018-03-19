BREAKING NEWS2 suspects hospitalized following officer-involved shooting & pursuit
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSuperior Donuts
    8:30 PMLiving Biblically
    9:00 PMScorpion
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adam Trent, Local TV, UCHealth

By Dillon Thomas

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – In an effort to raise the spirits of those battling illnesses in the hospital, a Colorado magician spent his day at the University of Colorado Hospital performing for patients battling cancer.

uc health magic 5pkg transfer frame 736 Colorado Magician Takes Hospital Patients Minds Off Illnesses

Adam Trent enters a hospital room. (credit: CBS)

Adam Trent has a magic show titled “Magic of Adam Trent” which has been performed around the nation.

Before his show at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, he went door-to-door at the hospital on Monday showing off some of his best tricks to patients.

uc health magic 5pkg transfer frame 1032 Colorado Magician Takes Hospital Patients Minds Off Illnesses

(credit: CBS)

“I think that there is places in society where entertainment, joy, and laughter is needed. And this is one of them,” Trent said.

uc health magic 5pkg transfer frame 316 Colorado Magician Takes Hospital Patients Minds Off Illnesses

Joel Sewell (L) and his father George Sewell (R). (credit: CBS)

Some patients, like Joel Sewell, got a front row seat to the performance. Sewell, who lives with special needs, was hospitalized for his third battle with cancer.

“Joel was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” said George Sewell, Joel’s father. “We are on the final stretch here.”

uc health magic 5pkg transfer frame 1272 Colorado Magician Takes Hospital Patients Minds Off Illnesses

(credit: CBS)

Sewell said he was looking forward to his son possibly leaving the hospital in the coming weeks. However, until then, he was thrilled to see his son smile at the magic.

uc health magic 5pkg transfer frame 1218 Colorado Magician Takes Hospital Patients Minds Off Illnesses

(credit: CBS)

“When you are going through this, you don’t want to sit there thinking about it all the time,” Sewell said. “Anything that takes your mind off of just sitting here, plugged in to the machines.”

uc health magic 5pkg transfer frame 76 Colorado Magician Takes Hospital Patients Minds Off Illnesses

(credit: CBS)

The Sewell family said Trent brightened their son’s day, all with a simple few tricks.

“Hopefully (magic) lets them forget about their problems, and have fun for a minute,” Trent said.

uc health magic 5pkg transfer frame 1971 Colorado Magician Takes Hospital Patients Minds Off Illnesses

(credit: CBS)

Trent said he wanted to bring his show to the hospital for the day, before it opens at the Denver Center of the Performing Arts.

He encouraged anyone else with a special talent to consider showcasing it at local hospitals to lift the spirits of others.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s