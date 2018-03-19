By Dillon Thomas

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of expecting mothers, parents, grandparents and friends filed through the aisles of local Babies R Us stores over the weekend in the Denver metro area, even though the company has announced plans to close.

Toys R Us, the baby supplies retail outlet’s owner, is shuttering its U.S. operations. The company said more than 700 stores would soon close, barring sale.

Some said they relied on the chain to get ready for their newborns.

“We registered here,” said Maria Cruz, a Babies R Us shopper.

“With our first child, we were in the store all the time,” said Andrew Small, another Babies R Us shopper.

Some customers expressed concerns after considering what options they have with their gift cards once the company officially closes.

“I wanted to use my gift card that I had because a couple of friends told me that Toys R Us was closing,” Cruz said.

In emails to CBS4, several representatives for the company addressed those concerns some shoppers shared.

The company said they would honor gift cards through mid-April before they were no longer guaranteed. As for registries, the company said they would continue to facilitate them, for at least a few more weeks.

CBS4 spoke to some who said they thought the company simply was being outsold by larger brands. At the same time, they said the store did offer some accessibility that online retailers could not provide.

“Being hands-on, I think helps to determine quality,” said Jamie Small, a shopper. “And, how easy it is to use it is hard to do that online.”

“We went in to the store, tried the stroller, and then we purchased it online,” Small said.

Some said they were sad to hear the Babies R Us brand was slowly dying, but said the reported high prices were possibly to blame.

“I just think everything is more expensive here,” Cruz said. “I can buy the exact same toy at Walmart or Target for cheaper.”

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.