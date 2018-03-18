By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A quick, but potent, winter storm will cross Colorado today and tonight.

By Monday morning an area of low pressure will be sitting somewhere in southern Kansas, slinging moisture from the Gulf of Mexico back into eastern Colorado.

The storm will bring widespread wind and snow to the mountains with rain and thunderstorms on the eastern plains that will eventually change to snow.

In the mountains we expect an average of 4-8″ of snow with lighter amounts in the valleys and some higher pockets on a few of the highest peaks. There will be a lot of wind which could cause some occasional travel problems.

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms should develop in the Denver area by mid-afternoon with snow expected later tonight.

The position of this storm will favor the Palmer Divide, which is an area of raised terrain just to the south and east of downtown Denver. This is where the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory.

Areas in the advisory are expecting an average of 3-6″ but we could see some higher totals. In addition, blowing snow could create some travel problems overnight and early Monday as gusts exceed 30-40 mph at times.

