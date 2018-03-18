AMBER ALERTAmber Alert issued after boy goes missing in Southern Colorado
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A quick, but potent, winter storm will cross Colorado today and tonight.

By Monday morning an area of low pressure will be sitting somewhere in southern Kansas, slinging moisture from the Gulf of Mexico back into eastern Colorado.

cks satrad 1 Latest Forecast: Rain, Snow & Even T Storms By This Evening

The storm will bring widespread wind and snow to the mountains with rain and thunderstorms on the eastern plains that will eventually change to snow.

In the mountains we expect an average of 4-8″ of snow with lighter amounts in the valleys and some higher pockets on a few of the highest peaks. There will be a lot of wind which could cause some occasional travel problems.

alerts winterwx nutu chris 11 Latest Forecast: Rain, Snow & Even T Storms By This Evening

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms should develop in the Denver area by mid-afternoon with snow expected later tonight.

RELATED: Why Highest Snow Totals Could Hit South & East Of Downtown Denver

The position of this storm will favor the Palmer Divide, which is an area of raised terrain just to the south and east of downtown Denver. This is where the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory.

alerts winterwx nutu chris 2 Latest Forecast: Rain, Snow & Even T Storms By This Evening

Areas in the advisory are expecting an average of 3-6″ but we could see some higher totals. In addition, blowing snow could create some travel problems overnight and early Monday as gusts exceed 30-40 mph at times.

5day Latest Forecast: Rain, Snow & Even T Storms By This Evening

snowpack Latest Forecast: Rain, Snow & Even T Storms By This Evening

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Rain, Snow & Even T Storms By This Evening

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

