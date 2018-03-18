(credit: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) — Firefighters wrestling a 3,300-acre brush fire came upon more than 100 plants in a marijuana cultivation operation Saturday.
Fire crews from El Paso County, Pueblo County and Fort Carson began working the Carson Midway Fire on Friday. Officials declared the blaze contained Sunday. Three homes are known to have been destroyed.
The indoor grow was found in a home in the 7900 block of Aliyah Way.
Law enforcement officials obtained a search warrant and entered the home that evening.
The plants were seized. Most of them “were in the flowering stage ready for harvest,” stated a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
No arrests have been made, but the investigation is going.
