FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – For the second straight day, a wildfire has broken out south of Colorado Springs and forced people to evacuate.

#carsonmidway fire is still burning near the El Paso and Pueblo county line. Evacuations continue. The are now tell me to evacuate to The Pikes Peak international Raceway. pic.twitter.com/ivezriacff — Petkash Photog KKTV (@mpetkash) March 16, 2018

Hundreds of people were evacuated in an area that includes part of northern Pueblo County and part of southern El Paso County, south of Fort Carson.

The fire broke out late Friday morning north of Fountain and south of the Army base. Some reports from officials indicated it covered an area hundreds of acres wide.

Officials were calling it the Carson Midway Fire.

Wildfire in southern El Paso County looking hot and large in GOES-16 3.9 um imagery. Associated smoke plume also apparent in radar imagery. #cowx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/ur2NNX4g08 — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 16, 2018

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office set up an evacuation center at Fountain Valley Baptist Church, located at 500 west Alabama Avenue in Fountain.

Owners of large animals who have been ordered to evacuate were told they can bring their large animals to the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

