BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly 200 Legacy High School students celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in Dublin, Ireland. The high school’s band was one of three invited from the United States to play in the annual festival, marching the streets of Dublin.

After the parade, the band learned Dublin’s Lord Mayor selected them as the Best Overall Band from the entire event.

Thank you to Legacy High School Band for entertaining the crowds at @MansionHouseDub this afternoon. They were then awarded best overall band of the @stpatricksfest parade – Congratulations! Comhghairdeas! #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/BJmX9S8PSC — Lord Mayor of Dublin (@LordMayorDublin) March 17, 2018

“I mean, Dublin, Ireland, the heart of it all,” said Micah Hinson, a Legacy senior.

“It can’t get better than this,” said Daniela Garcia, a Legacy senior.

“We had an absolute blast,” Hinson said.

The teenagers played several songs along the parade route, and even played a few songs in front of iconic Irish locations.

“It is hard to describe the excitement we felt walking through the streets, with all those people cheering. It was just a sea of people at every turn,” Garcia said.

“It is super fun and energetic, and got the crowd excited. As we were marching, the crowd was singing along with us,” Hinson said.

Some of the band’s leaders said they were shocked at how many Coloradans were also in Dublin at the same time.

“A lot of people were just yelling out for Colorado,” said Paige Butler, a Legacy senior. “They were like, ‘oh, Colorado!’”

The teenagers said the Lord Mayor of Dublin recognized their energy, as one of the most standout parts of their performance.

“He said ‘This band had presence. Even though they are young, they performed the music,'” Hinson said.

“They told us we just had such a big presence marching down the street,” Garcia said. “And, immediately they knew, that is a winning band.”

