DENVER (CBS4) – Workers in Denver got into the spirit of the celebration surrounding St. Patrick’s Day by painting a green stripe down Blake Street on Thursday.

The city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place on Saturday morning, and it runs down Blake Street.

Blake Street will also be renamed “Tooley Street” for a short time, which has become an annual tradition in the Mile High City. Former Denver District Attorney Dale Tooley was well-known as a proud Irishman.

