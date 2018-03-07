By Alaina Brandenburger

(CBS4) – In the United States, St. Patrick’s Day is primarily a celebration of Irish culture, of which there is no shortage in Colorado.

While classically thought of as a day to tout your green gear, sip a few pints of Guiness and listen to pipe bands, there are plenty of ways to celebrate. In the Denver area, many local bars offer special St. Patrick’s Day festivities, and there are also other family-friendly celebrations and events.

Grab your green gear and head over to one of these events.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Blake Street

Denver, CO 80202

www.denversaintpatricksdayparade.com

Date: Mar. 17, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.

For over 55 years, the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade has been a staple event in Lower Downtown Denver. This year’s parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at 19th and Wynkoop and circles around to Blake Street at 17th, finishing at 28th. Make sure to arrive early to find your spot. The best family areas tend to be toward the end of the route between 23rd and 28th on Blake Street. The parade features a variety of bands, floats and performers including step dancers and the Queen and her Court. This event is fun for the whole family, and there is plenty to do downtown once the parade winds down.

“Luck of the Irish” Pub Crawl

1515 Bar N Lounge

1515 Market St.

Denver, CO 80202

www.pubcrawls.com Date: March 17, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit some of Denver’s best pubs while taste testing green beer and many other beers at the “Luck of the Irish” pub crawl. Kicking off at 1:00 p.m. at 1515 Bar N Lounge, this event will allow you to explore some of the best bars and pubs in LoDo. Once you’ve registered for the event, you will receive a list of area bars and drink specials, so you and your buds can celebrate without spending a ton of green. Just make sure to set up a ride home before hand in case you decide to sample too much beer. Lucky Laces 5K & 10K

City Park

2001 Colorado Blvd.

Denver, CO 80205

www.featonthestreet.com/events/lucky-laces-5k-10k/ Date: Mar. 17, 2018 at 9 a.m. If pub crawls aren’t your thing, sign up for the Lucky Laces 5K and 10K instead. Hosted in City Park, this St. Patrick’s Day event will allow you to celebrate by running around the park. Sign up for the single run, or do the double run and challenge yourself to perfect your 10K time. Awards will be given to the top overall males and females, as well as the top three finishers in a variety of age categories. Lucky Laces also has a separate run for the kiddos who want to participate too. The event will also have bands and green beers that you can enjoy at the end of the route. Individual registration starts at $35 depending on your preferred distance.

St. Patrick’s Day Outdoor Festival

Howl at the Moon

1901 Wazee St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 405-6066

www.fadoirishpub.com/denver Date: Mar. 17, 2018 at 10 a.m. Although Fado Irish Pub closed its LoDo location last summer, the bar has teamed up with Howl at the Moon to throw its famous St. Patrick’s Day Outdoor Festival. Every year, Fado Irish Pub blocks off a few streets in LoDo and hosts revelers, treating them to music, drink specials and St. Paddy’s fun. Tickets start at $20, but be sure to get them early to make sure you can get into the block party. Rain or shine, this event is always one of the most fun and festive in the Denver area.

2018 Olde Town Arvada St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Olde Town Arvada

7305 Grandview Ave.

Arvada, CO 80002

(720) 898-3380

Date: Mar. 17, 2018 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bring the family to Olde Town Arvada for the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Festival, which is fun for all ages. The festival features music, food, Celtic step dancers, shopping and much more. Festivals in Olde Town are a great way to familiarize yourself with local vendors in the area, as many local shops and restaurants are typically present at events. This event offers a mix of block party ambiance and a celebration of Irish culture. It runs for six hours, giving you plenty of time to walk around and sample a bit of everything.

