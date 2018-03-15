By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The weekly update of the U.S. Drought Monitor was released Thursday and it shows drought conditions continuing to expand across Colorado.

Specifically, the extreme category (D3) drought showed the most growth, expanding from 9% to 13% of the state.

Extreme drought conditions are now showing up on the far southeast plains in addition the much of southwest Colorado.

According to the Colorado Climate Center in Fort Collins this is the largest area covered by extreme drought since before the 2013 floods.

The last more than 13% of the state was in D3 #drought was before the September 2013 floods, on the tail end of the 2012 drought. #cowx pic.twitter.com/pBvklDz2lo — ColoClimateCenter (@ColoradoClimate) March 15, 2018

Prior to the record floods, Colorado experienced two extremely dangerous and deadly fire seasons in a row.

Roughly 250,000 acres burned in Colorado with hundreds of homes lost to the flames in 2012.

It was a similar story in 2013 with approximately 200,000 acres and hundreds of structures lost to wildfires.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in place for Unincorporated Douglas County https://t.co/Or3hcKiyuw pic.twitter.com/hxykfA4Ngh — Douglas County CO (@douglascountyco) March 15, 2018

