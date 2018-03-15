By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system crossing Colorado has the potential to produce blizzard conditions to the north and east of Denver early Friday.

An area of low pressure will rapidly intensify over Kansas and bring a brief, but potent, period of wind and snow to the far northeast plains of Colorado.

Travel along Interstate 76 east of Fort Morgan could potentially be difficult or impossible for a brief time Friday.

It’s a fast-moving storm and should only create about 6 to 12 hours of impact for the region.

Denver is expecting the chance for a few rain or snow showers Thursday evening with cold and windy weather expected on Friday.

