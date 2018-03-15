WILDFIRE ALERTVehicle fire-turned-wildfire forces evacuations in El Paso County
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMCBS4 News at 4
    4:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blizzard, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Snow, Winter Storm

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system crossing Colorado has the potential to produce blizzard conditions to the north and east of Denver early Friday.

An area of low pressure will rapidly intensify over Kansas and bring a brief, but potent, period of wind and snow to the far northeast plains of Colorado.

Travel along Interstate 76 east of Fort Morgan could potentially be difficult or impossible for a brief time Friday.

futurecast state am nutu chris Blizzard Conditions Could Develop Overnight Northeast Of Denver

It’s a fast-moving storm and should only create about 6 to 12 hours of impact for the region.

Denver is expecting the chance for a few rain or snow showers Thursday evening with cold and windy weather expected on Friday.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s