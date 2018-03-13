Shake Shack burgers (credit: CBS)
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s first Shake Shack now has a concrete opening date.
The beloved burger chain plans to open it’s first restaurant in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood on March 21.
The burger joint is located at 30th and Larimer Streets.
Shake Shack says they will be offering a Colorado-exclusive green chile cheddar cheese burger. Patrons will also be able to enjoy beer on tap from local breweries.
