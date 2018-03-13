A Company Is Building 3D-Printed Homes For Just $10,000Austin startup ICON unveiled a new method of mass producing small homes with a massive 3D printer in a process that the company says takes just 12 to 24 hours.

Police Report 150 Calls As Deadly Package Bombings Put Austin On EdgeA series of deadly package bombs delivered to homes in Austin has shaken residents and cast suspicion on one of life's common occurrences -- getting a package delivered to your doorstep.

President Trump Fires Secretary Of State TillersonPresident Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he's naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson.

Here's How To Add Mario Kart To Your Google Maps This WeekThe new app will add Mario Kart to your mobile devices in celebration of Mario Day, which was on March 10 (or "Mar10").

Ski Shop Owner Murdered After Interrupting A BurglaryThe owner of ski shop in downtown Pagosa Springs surprised a burglar and paid with his life.

Science Teacher Feeds Puppy To Turtle In Front Of Middle School StudentsIt’s unclear if the dog was alive or dead when Robert Crosland fed it to the turtle.

Stolen 'General Lee' Snow Cat Found Thanks To Social MediaThe great snow cat heist of 2018 appears to be resolved after it was found thanks to "thousands" of tips on social media. The suspect remains on the run.

Semi Driver Killed In Hit & Run Identified, Suspect Driver Wanted By ICEThe man who was driving a semi truck when he killed in a hit-and-run crash last week has been identified as John Anderson of Lone Tree.

Denver Zoo Animals Give New Life To Old Fire HosesSome of the animals at the Denver Zoo are giving new life to old fire hoses.

Snow Cat Experts Say Theft Was RiskySnow cat operators says they were stunned when they heard of the heist of a piece of machinery over the weekend.