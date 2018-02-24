(credit: CBS)
DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of people lined up for their chance to get their hands on food from a Shake Shack pop-up restaurant in Denver.
The popular burger chain isn’t expected to open a permanent location until later this year at 30th and Larimer Streets.
Saturday’s pop-up event was held at The Source on Brighton Boulevard in the River North Art District.
The doors were set to open at 11:30 a.m., but organizers opened earlier because of the large crowds.
Fans had to RSVP to the event for a chance to get inside.
The restaurant will feature the restaurant’s signature 100 percent all-natural Angus beef burgers, crinkle-cut fries and fresh frozen custard.