BREAKING NEWS:CSP Closes Part Of Highway Due To Whiteout Conditions
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, RiNo Neighborhood, River North Art District, Shake Shack, The Source
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of people lined up for their chance to get their hands on food from a Shake Shack pop-up restaurant in Denver.

The popular burger chain isn’t expected to open a permanent location until later this year at 30th and Larimer Streets.

shake shack denver mn raw 01 concatenated 114051 frame 1204 Shake Shack Pop Up Draws In Hundreds; Grand Opening Still Months Away

Line for Shake Shack pop-up in RiNo. (credit: CBS)

Saturday’s pop-up event was held at The Source on Brighton Boulevard in the River North Art District.

shake shack denver mn raw 01 concatenated 114051 frame 2908 Shake Shack Pop Up Draws In Hundreds; Grand Opening Still Months Away

(credit: CBS)

The doors were set to open at 11:30 a.m., but organizers opened earlier because of the large crowds.

Fans had to RSVP to the event for a chance to get inside.

shake shack denver mn raw 01 concatenated 114051 frame 2344 Shake Shack Pop Up Draws In Hundreds; Grand Opening Still Months Away

Shake Shack burgers (credit: CBS)

The restaurant will feature the restaurant’s signature 100 percent all-natural Angus beef burgers, crinkle-cut fries and fresh frozen custard.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders