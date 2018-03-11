DENVER (CBS4) – An open community forum fueled the debate about what to do with the Park Hill Golf Club.

The course’s lease is almost up, and it’s unclear if it will be renewed. Right now, the course is owned by the Clayton Trust.

Last year, Denver city officials considered buying it for more than $20 million, but the deal fell through.

The president of the trust says she needs $1 million a year in revenue from the golf operation or $24 million for the land itself.

The community says the golf course is needed now more than ever.

Clayton Trust says they also need funding for their community involvement.

“We have a once of a life time opportunity, maybe once in a century opportunity, to preserve an important piece of open space that’s 155 acres in a part of town, like all of the city, that needs more green space,” said Woody Garnsey, the forum’s organizer.

“We’re trying to strike that right balance between the income that this asset of the Clayton Trust must generate in order to serve the children who are facing disadvantages and limited opportunities in our Denver community, while also seeing what we can collectively do with this land that will serve everyone’s needs,” said Charlotte Brantley, the President and CEO of the Clayton Trust.

The Clayton Trust says they will continue to take public input.

A decision isn’t expected for months.

