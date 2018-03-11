  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:City of Denver, Damon Pajaud, Jamy McCullum, Local TV, Park Hill Congregational Church, Park Hill Golf Club

DENVER (CBS4) – An open community forum fueled the debate about what to do with the Park Hill Golf Club.

The course’s lease is almost up, and it’s unclear if it will be renewed. Right now, the course is owned by the Clayton Trust.

park hill golf course meeting transfer frame 0 Community Forum Held On Future Of Park Hill Golf Club

Park Hill Golf Club (credit: CBS)

Last year, Denver city officials considered buying it for more than $20 million, but the deal fell through.

The president of the trust says she needs $1 million a year in revenue from the golf operation or $24 million for the land itself.

The community says the golf course is needed now more than ever.

park hill golf course meeting transfer frame 240 Community Forum Held On Future Of Park Hill Golf Club

(credit: CBS)

Clayton Trust says they also need funding for their community involvement.

“We have a once of a life time opportunity, maybe once in a century opportunity, to preserve an important piece of open space that’s 155 acres in a part of town, like all of the city, that needs more green space,” said Woody Garnsey, the forum’s organizer.

park hill golf course meeting transfer frame 1146 Community Forum Held On Future Of Park Hill Golf Club

(credit: CBS)

“We’re trying to strike that right balance between the income that this asset of the Clayton Trust must generate in order to serve the children who are facing disadvantages and limited opportunities in our Denver community, while also seeing what we can collectively do with this land that will serve everyone’s needs,” said Charlotte Brantley, the President and CEO of the Clayton Trust.

The Clayton Trust says they will continue to take public input.

A decision isn’t expected for months.

RELATED: Future Of Park Hill Golf Club Uncertain Amid Development Fears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s