DENVER (CBS4)– Frequent golfers at Denver’s Park Hill Golf Club are concerned about the course’s future, after speculation continued to rise of the course being sold for development.

The course is owned by a private company, but is leased for public use by the City of Denver.

The course has attracted big names in the game, including Tiger Woods in 2000.

“Park Hill has been a staple in the Denver community for several decades,” said Jamy McCullum, an avid golfer. “The location is key.”

Conveniently located just northwest of downtown Denver, the course is one of the few remaining near the capitol.

“Courses in the Denver area are becoming kind of scarce,” McCullum said.

“We don’t have many city courses left that we can get to,” said Damon Pajaud, an avid golfer.

The city attempted to purchase the property in 2017, for a reporter $20.5 million. However, the sale did not go through.

With the lease on the land coming to an end, some are concerned the land could one day be developed.

The city planned to host an open forum on Saturday, March 10 at Park Hill Congregational Church at 1 p.m. They hope to discuss what the future of the course may be.

“I just think the city should leave a little open space,” Pajaud said. “I’d rather it stay a golf course. We have enough condominiums.”

