By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– Frequent golfers at Denver’s Park Hill Golf Club are concerned about the course’s future, after speculation continued to rise of the course being sold for development.

The course is owned by a private company, but is leased for public use by the City of Denver.

The course has attracted big names in the game, including Tiger Woods in 2000.

Tiger Woods at Park Hill Golf Course (credit: CBS)

“Park Hill has been a staple in the Denver community for several decades,” said Jamy McCullum, an avid golfer. “The location is key.”park hill golf course vomap frame 863 Future Of Park Hill Golf Club Uncertain Amid Development Fears

Conveniently located just northwest of downtown Denver, the course is one of the few remaining near the capitol.

“Courses in the Denver area are becoming kind of scarce,” McCullum said.

“We don’t have many city courses left that we can get to,” said Damon Pajaud, an avid golfer.

The city attempted to purchase the property in 2017, for a reporter $20.5 million. However, the sale did not go through.

With the lease on the land coming to an end, some are concerned the land could one day be developed.

The city planned to host an open forum on Saturday, March 10 at Park Hill Congregational Church at 1 p.m. They hope to discuss what the future of the course may be.

“I just think the city should leave a little open space,” Pajaud said. “I’d rather it stay a golf course. We have enough condominiums.”

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

