DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 18: Cornerback Aqib Talib #21 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 18, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos have traded Aqib Talib, according to a source and multiple reports.

Talib going to be reunited with former Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips in Los Angeles.

Talib spent the last four season in Denver. He was a Pro Bowler all four of those years.

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 10: Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) during pregame prior to the game against the New York Jets on December 10, 2017 in Denver, Colorado at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium. This is her first time on the field to see him. (Photo by John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

He’s widely regarded as one of the best corners in the game. He leaves Denver with 11 career interceptions, including six interceptions returned for touchdowns.

The Broncos will reportedly get a 5th-round draft pick in return.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments
  1. Ted Carleton says:
    March 8, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Good!

