DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 18: Cornerback Aqib Talib #21 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 18, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos have traded Aqib Talib, according to a source and multiple reports.
Talib going to be reunited with former Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips in Los Angeles.
Talib spent the last four season in Denver. He was a Pro Bowler all four of those years.
He’s widely regarded as one of the best corners in the game. He leaves Denver with 11 career interceptions, including six interceptions returned for touchdowns.
The Broncos will reportedly get a 5th-round draft pick in return.
Good!