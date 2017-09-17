Aqib Talib Moves Up NFL’s All-Time Pick-Six List

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib is third all-time in NFL history for pick-sixes.

With his interception of and return for a touchdown of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott pass, Talib moved into sole possession of third place in the record books with 10 pick-sixes.

Still ahead of Talib are Rod Woodson (12) and, tied for second, Charles Woodson (11) and Darren Sharper (11).

All three players are retired, Charles Woodson just two years ago.

RELATED: Aqib Talib Remains One Of Game’s Best Cornerbacks

Talib moved into a tie for fourth place with Ken Houston, Deion Sanders, and Aeneas Williams when he picked off and returned Andrew Luck’s pass 46 yards last season.

The pick-six of Prescott’s pass was his first interception of the season.

While Talib is third on the all-time pick-six list, he’s no where near the top on the overall interceptions list.

RELATED: CB Aqib Talib Is Showing Why The Broncos D Is The Best

His 34th career pick moved Talib up to a tie for 142nd in NFL history for interceptions.

Former Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings safety Paul Krause (81) is the all-time NFL leader in interceptions.

Emlen Tunnel (79), Rod Woodson (71), Dick “Night Train” Lane (68), and Ken Riley (65) and Charles Woodson (65) round out the top five.