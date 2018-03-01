  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Abeyta

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Hour by hour is how Rachael Flick says she and her family have been living life since her husband El Paso County Sheriffs Deputy Micah Flick was murdered while responding to a call in Colorado Springs.

“I miss my partner. I miss my friend. You know, doing life with him,” she says.

flick 1 Fallen Deputys Wife Hopes For Continued Unity

Rachael Flick speaks after her husband Detective Micah Flick’s death. (credit: CBS)

Her husband was a family man.  He loved to spend time with her and their two kids. She says their kids have taken Detective Flick’s death very hard. She says, “They’re hurting. And they’re doing the best that they can with the rest of our family.”

She says that while nothing can fill the void left by her husband’s passing, she is grateful for the outpouring of support and grace from the community.

flick family from flick family Fallen Deputys Wife Hopes For Continued Unity

Micah and Rachael Flick (credit: Flick Family)

“When I watched you from behind Micah’s herse lining the streets and waving flags, you told me that he did matter,” she said. Her daughter took notice too. “Eliana made the comment, ‘Mommy seeing all these people honoring daddy make it just a little bit easier,’” she said.

flick 2 Fallen Deputys Wife Hopes For Continued Unity

(credit: CBS)

She hopes the grace and unity the community has shown for her and her family will continue to help heal a divided society. She is calling on Coloradoans to let law enforcement know how much they are appreciated every day. When it comes to being grateful, she is willing to take the first step.

“We choose as our family to forgive the man that took Micah’s life,” she said. “We offer that freely and it is our gift because we have been forgiven.”

flick 3 Fallen Deputys Wife Hopes For Continued Unity

(credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Rachael Flick says she has been humbled by the amount of support she’s been given by the community, not only here but nationwide. She hopes the unity she’s seen after her husband’s death will continue.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th-generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

