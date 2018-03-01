  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – Purim is one of Judaism’s lesser-known holidays, but at Denver’s Jewish Community Center the celebration of charity is big.

On Thursday, volunteers from the JCC built more than two dozen new bikes and gave them to families in need.

bikes 1 Jewish Community Center Gives Back During Purim

(credit: CBS)

The recipients were all children living in Commerce City’s Holly Park Apartments complex, run by Mercy Housing. The group is a non-profit for low-income families. For many of the children, it was the first bike they had even been on, let alone one they could own.

The bikes were provided by Wish for Wheels, another non-profit that focuses on civic engagement.

“My heart is beating a lot because she’s so happy,” Yolanda Molina, whose daughter Lili received her first bike, said. “I can see her big old smile.”

bikes 3 Jewish Community Center Gives Back During Purim

(credit: CBS)

Molina says she can’t afford to buy bikes for her children because she has to stay home with a disabled child. She has been worried about giving her other kids a normal childhood.

bikes 2 Jewish Community Center Gives Back During Purim

CBS4’s Stan Bush speaks with a young girl who received a bike from volunteers. (credit: CBS)

“I feel so happy. Summer is coming and she’s going to be able to go and ride this in the park,” Molina adds.

The JCC says giving is an important tradition for them every March 1st.

bikes Jewish Community Center Gives Back During Purim

(credit: CBS)

“I think giving back to the community is a great feeling for us,” Jodi Asarch from the JCC, said.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

