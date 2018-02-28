Deputy Scott Stone (credit: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Stone is back home, again, following complications from a shooting a few weeks ago.
Last week, Stone had to return to the hospital after he was initially released on Feb. 14.
Stone was shot on Feb. 5, along with four other officers, one of whom died, and a civilian.
The officers were investigating a stolen car in Colorado Springs when shots rang out. The suspect was also killed.