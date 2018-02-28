  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Deputy Scott Stone, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Injured Deputy, Local TV, Scott Stone
Deputy Scott Stone (credit: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Stone is back home, again, following complications from a shooting a few weeks ago.

Last week, Stone had to return to the hospital after he was initially released on Feb. 14.

Stone was shot on Feb. 5, along with four other officers, one of whom died, and a civilian.

The officers were investigating a stolen car in Colorado Springs when shots rang out. The suspect was also killed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s