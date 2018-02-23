  • CBS4Watch Now
    Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 5 p.m.

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, El Paso County, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Manuel Zetina, Scott Stone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Stone has returned to the hospital after he was shot on Feb. 5 in Colorado Springs.

Stone was initially released from the hospital on Feb. 14 where he was being treated for injuries suffered in the shooting.

scott stone Deputy Returns To Hospital After Shooting

El Paso County Deputy Scott Stone (credit: El Paso County)

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office told CBS4 that Stone returned to the hospital where he is having some complications after surgery.

The shooting killed one deputy and left three other officers and a civilian injured.

The suspected gunman, Manuel Zetina was shot and killed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders