COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Stone has returned to the hospital after he was shot on Feb. 5 in Colorado Springs.
Stone was initially released from the hospital on Feb. 14 where he was being treated for injuries suffered in the shooting.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office told CBS4 that Stone returned to the hospital where he is having some complications after surgery.
The shooting killed one deputy and left three other officers and a civilian injured.
The suspected gunman, Manuel Zetina was shot and killed.