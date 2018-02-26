  • CBS4On Air

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – A family of eight has found themselves in need of a car and a home after both were taken out from under their feet.

family Stolen Car Sends Already Struggling Colorado Family Into A Tailspin

(credit: CBS)

Chris and Barbara Bates told CBS4 they had to recently purchase a new car after their last car was totaled. They financed a $20,000 Kia Sorento, which they used to take their family to school and work in.

However, in February their vehicle was stolen from their front yard.

“I opened the door, and my car was going out the driveway,” Barbara said.

They called police and filed a report. Then the next day, they learned the home they were renting had been sold. They were told they had less than one month to find somewhere to go.

Chris, a mechanic, said his family had a tough time affording everyday expenses for all of the six children while also trying to find a new car, and a house in the expensive Denver rental climate.

“With the market rent rates, it is almost impossible, it is like a needle in a haystack,” Barbara said.

“Occasionally, you can find a cheaper place,” Chris said. “But, those are going too fast, by the time you find them they are gone.”

Family friend Deborah Dooley set up a GoFundMe page for the family after sharing why she thought the Bates were worthy of others giving to them.

Dooley said that from her personal experience, she knows the Bates are a giving couple.

“My daughter died not too long ago, and (Chris) was just the most compassionate person,” Dooley said. “And, that is why he decided to fix my car, because I couldn’t afford anything because of my daughter’s death.”

Dooley said Chris fixed more than $1,000 worth of issues in her car for free.

“He gave so much, he would never ask for money,” Dooley said.

Dooley asked the public to donate to her GoFundMe page, in order to help the man who had done so much for her.

LINK: GoFundMe Page To Help The Bates Family

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

