Filed Under:710th Security Forces Squadron, Local TV, Parker Police Department, Serving Parker and Beyond

By Michael Abeyta

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Alexandra Gwaltney and her son had their hands full Wednesday morning helping to load up boxes into the back of a Parker police vehicle.

t3co soldiers officers transfer frame 240 Police Department Launches Program To Help Officers Serving Overseas

(credit: CBS)

The boxes are care packages put together by teachers, kids, and parents at Southeast Christian School.

t3co soldiers officers transfer frame 1830 Police Department Launches Program To Help Officers Serving Overseas

Gwaltney family (credit: Gwaltney family)

They’re meant for Gwaltney’s husband Marcus Gwaltney, who is a police officer, and his fellow soldiers of The 710th Security Forces Squadron.

Gwaltney is grateful. “We’re blessed and we appreciate it so much.”

t3co soldiers officers transfer frame 660 Police Department Launches Program To Help Officers Serving Overseas

(credit: CBS)

This is the kickoff to a new program the Parker Police Department created called “Serving Parker and Beyond.”

It’s designed to provide support to Parker police officers, who are also active members of the military when they are away from home.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“Anytime we have a deployed officer from here on out, the police department’s going to do everything they can with the community to support them, their families and their unit,” said Ofc. Jeremy Harris of PPD.

t3co soldiers officers transfer frame 750 Police Department Launches Program To Help Officers Serving Overseas

(credit: CBS)

That includes officers picking up daily chores like shoveling snow, in addition to community groups putting together care packages to send to deployed officers and their units every month.

Harris is a veteran and he knows how important it is for military families to be embraced by the community.

t3co soldiers officers transfer frame 1470 Police Department Launches Program To Help Officers Serving Overseas

(credit: CBS)

“It’s a feeling that you’re still a part of what’s going on back home. You’re still part of what you are fighting for,” he said.

Gwaltney’s husband, Marcus, is currently away from home serving, and any help she gets makes a huge difference.

t3co soldiers officers transfer frame 0 Police Department Launches Program To Help Officers Serving Overseas

(credit: CBS)

While the program is brand new, she has already seen how much the community’s support has made a difference for her and her son.

“Letting him see all of the support for his dad and that his dad is coming home… We thank God all the time. We appreciate everything,” she said.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

