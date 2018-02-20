WEATHER ALERT:Denver drops 72 Degrees in 40 hours; Among all-time top temperature swings
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMBull
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ataraxia, Chase the Music, Concert Band, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Jack Knight, Local TV, Marching Band, Standley Lake High School

By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – A teenager with a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy has inspired his Standley Lake High School bandmates. So much so, that they came together to have original music composed for him.

jacks music 5pkg transfer frame 235 Teen With Rare Disorder Is Honored With Song Composed Just for Him

(credit: CBS)

The piece called “Ataraxia” demonstrates Jack Knight’s power to rise above his challenges.

Jack is 17 years old and a junior at SLHS. He plays baritone in the concert band. He was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was two years old.

jacks music 5pkg transfer frame 480 Teen With Rare Disorder Is Honored With Song Composed Just for Him

Jack Knight (credit: CBS)

CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh asked him, “Does anything stop you?”

Jack’s answer was a simple, “No”.

Jack rides horses, skis, kayaks even runs 10K’s.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy put him in a wheelchair at age 14, but the progressive, incurable, lethal disorder never sidelined him.

“I struggle with some stuff, but I’m calm and deal with it, get through it,” he said.

jacks music 5pkg transfer frame 1020 Teen With Rare Disorder Is Honored With Song Composed Just for Him

(credit: Knight family)

Years ago, Jack and his dad rigged his wheelchair so he could join the marching band. His mother calls his bandmates “Jack’s Pack.”

“I love these kids. They’ve been so wonderful to him,” said an emotional Angela Knight.

jacks music 5pkg transfer frame 0 Teen With Rare Disorder Is Honored With Song Composed Just for Him

(credit: CBS)

It was the kids, including Adi Espinoza, who decided Jack needed a song.

“He gives me so much inspiration. If Jack can do it, then why can’t  we,” said Espinoza, now a college freshman.

The students pursued it with “Chase the Music,” an organization that finds people battling a critical condition and matches them with a composer.

jacks music 5pkg transfer frame 420 Teen With Rare Disorder Is Honored With Song Composed Just for Him

(credit: CBS)

The nonprofit commissioned Dr. Garrett Hope. He composed “Ataraxia” which means tranquility.

“I created a kind of heroic theme to represent Jack,” he explained.

It starts with a large brass chorale.

jacks music 5pkg transfer frame 300 Teen With Rare Disorder Is Honored With Song Composed Just for Him

(credit: CBS)

Then it becomes unsettling like Jack’s unknown and scary future. By the end, there is a sense of calm.

“I don’t always like being the center of everything,” Jack said.

But “Ataraxia” is hope for all people with Duchenne to, like Jack, rise above their challenges and celebrate their courage.

The premiere of “Ataraxia” was Monday night at the school’s spring concert. Angela Knight said the kids played with such heart, there was barely a dry eye in the house.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders