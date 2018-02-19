LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The Thompson School District said local law enforcement has launched an investigation, after receiving a tip of a threat of violence to Harold Ferguson High School.
According to a post on Facebook from the district, a tip was received through the “Safe2Tell” system, which allows those with concerns to report possible acts of violence, without concern of being identified publicly as a whistle blower.
The district’s schools were closed on Monday for President’s Day. However, they said law enforcement was actively investigating the report. The district added the students, and general public, were not at harm.
The district did not release information about what the threat may have been, or who was the subject of the investigation.
