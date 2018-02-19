COMING UP:Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live with Former Broncos Offensive Tackle Tyler Polumbus
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Harold Ferguson High School, Local TV, Loveland, Safe2Tell, Thompson School District

By Dillon Thomas

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The Thompson School District said local law enforcement has launched an investigation, after receiving a tip of a threat of violence to Harold Ferguson High School.

According to a post on Facebook from the district, a tip was received through the “Safe2Tell” system, which allows those with concerns to report possible acts of violence, without concern of being identified publicly as a whistle blower.

safe2tell1 Safe2Tell Tip Launches Threat Investigation At High School

(credit: safe2tell.org)

The district’s schools were closed on Monday for President’s Day. However, they said law enforcement was actively investigating the report. The district added the students, and general public, were not at harm.

The district did not release information about what the threat may have been, or who was the subject of the investigation.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders