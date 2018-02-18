  • CBS4On Air

By Joel Hillan

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Selling cookies can be hard work.

Just ask Girl Scout Annie Jordan, “If you are doing four hours, you get tired a bunch of times.”

But with the help of mom, anything is possible.

gs cookies selling spots 5pkg transfer frame 531 Girl Scouts Leaders: Its Up To Parents To Decide Where To Sell Cookies

(credit: CBS)

“I have been Girl Scout Cookie mom for eight years and it is so worth it,” said Carrie Jordan, mother of two Girl Scouts and a Boy Scout.

gs cookies selling spots 5pkg transfer frame 0 Girl Scouts Leaders: Its Up To Parents To Decide Where To Sell Cookies

(credit: CBS)

And this mother-daughter team is absolutely crushing it this year.

“I have more than 600 cookies sold in two weeks,” Annie said.

gs cookies selling spots 5pkg transfer frame 930 Girl Scouts Leaders: Its Up To Parents To Decide Where To Sell Cookies

(credit: CBS)

Part of that success is due to a new policy by Girl Scouts that expands the locations where the cookies can be sold to include in front of some dispensaries, smoke shops and liquor stores.

CBS4's Joel Hillan interviews Carrie Jordan. (credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Joel Hillan interviews Carrie Jordan. (credit: CBS)

“When it was Super Bowl day, we set up in front of a liquor store and everyone that came in said we had the smartest idea that day because we sold over 200 boxes in two hours,” said Carrie.

gs cookies selling spots 5pkg transfer frame 1470 Girl Scouts Leaders: Its Up To Parents To Decide Where To Sell Cookies

In a statement, the Girl Scouts of Colorado told CBS4’s Joel Hillan:

“Girl Scouts of Colorado allows troop leaders and families to determine the best location for My Sales. All My Sales sites are subject to approval. We feel our role is to help girls develop self-confidence and good decision-making skills that will help them make wise choices in all areas of their lives. Parents or guardians make all decisions regarding participation in council Booth Sales or My Sales. Girl Scouts of Colorado reminds all participants that when you are selling Girl Scout Cookies you are representing Girl Scouts.”

Carrie says pot shops springing up in strip malls made it a bit of a hassle to find approved places to sell cookies. She appreciates the trust the Girl Scouts are showing her.

“Let us have that family conversation at home. Let us be the moms and dads and say ‘Okay, that’s not our lifestyle. This is what we are focusing on right here, selling cookies,’” said Carrie.

And now those cookies are available at even more locations.

LINK: Girl Scout Cookie Locator

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

