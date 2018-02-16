By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4)– At the Alamo Draft House on West Colfax, people grabbed their tickets and filed in for a sneak preview of the new movie, Black Panther.

For those who showed up on Thursday, it was a special night.

Sue Charles, who organized the event said, “It’s a time for us to celebrate.”

Charles, or as she’s known on stage as a singer/songwriter and actress “SuCh” is excited to see the movie, “I’m thrilled. I’m excited and I can’t wait.”

Anubis Heru also came to see the movie with his son.

“This is something I’ve been waiting on since I was my son’s age and he’s 10,” said Heru.

Like most of the attendees at the sneak preview, Charles and Heru are African American. They are also excited about the message a big budget super hero movie with a mostly Black cast and a Black director sends.

“I know that representation matters,” said Charles.

Quincy Shannon, who also came to see the movie added, “Imagine if every time you turned on the television or every time you went to a movie the only role you saw yourself in were gangsters, athletes, or rappers.”

“But when we have movies like this one that can show a super hero, it really shows that you matter.”

That’s the message Charles hopes to send to her own son 7-year-old Jael.

“This could totally impact his life. What he decides to do. What he even thinks is possible,” said Charles.

For kids like Jael, it’s hope through visualization.

He says, “I feel amazing, because they just look like me.”

A community has found hope in a movie.

Heru explains it like this, “We can be heroes as well, and our children can aspire to be heroes and be great.”

