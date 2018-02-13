BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder arrested a man accused of handcuffing and assaulting victims at a business.
Investigators say Daniel Shea also demanded money from the victims. They say it wasn’t a random attack and that he had a previous relationship with the victims.
He was eventually found at a nearby residence outside of Lyons and was arrested.
Shea is facing a number of charges including burglary, kidnapping and impersonating an officer.
Police are searching for a second suspect involved in the case. The suspect is described as a white male, 5-foot-6, 180 pounds, dark hair, in his late 20s to early 30s.
Additional Information from Boulder Police:
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kirshbaum and Detective Ramos at 303-441-3330.
Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-444-3776. Tips also can be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com . Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.