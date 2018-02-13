Flu Hospitalizations Drop In ColoradoFewer people are being hospitalized in Colorado for the flu, but that may not be the final story.

2018 Winter Olympics Sets Record For Most Condoms Given OutA record 110,000 condoms have been handed out to the nearly 3,000 Olympians in PyeongChang; that's almost 40 condoms per athlete.

White House Wants To Deliver Food To The Poor, Blue Apron-StyleThe Trump administration proposes replacing nearly half of poor Americans' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.

Green Buckets Will Soon Help Firefighters Fight Hidden DangerColorado’s first responders face dangers every day, even those they cannot see. For firefighters, one of the greatest of those is cancer.

New UV Lights 'Zap' E. Coli To Make Denver's Water CleanerDenver Public Works is using a new gadget that is meant to keep our water clean.

U.S. Woman With Terrible Headaches Wakes Up With British AccentA strange medical condition has left a former Texas beauty queen - who has never left the U.S. - with a British accent.