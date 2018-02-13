By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – A team, devoted to taking care of others, got an early Valentine’s surprise on Tuesday when members of the Denver Broncos showed up with cupcakes and kudos.

You could call it caring for the caregivers. The Broncos made the day for these professionals who serve the most critically ill patients.

“Some days it is hectic from the moment we get here,” said charge nurse Katie Thompson.

High energy and high stress both come with the job on in the Surgical Trauma Intensive Care Unite at the University of Colorado Hospital.

Patients there are almost always critically ill.

“Motorcycle accidents, car accidents, shootings, stabbings, sometimes falls from construction,” explained Thompson.

She said the days and nights are long with 12 1/2 hour shifts. The patient outcomes are often heartbreaking.

“That’s difficult for the family and for the nursing staff and can put a real drain, you know,” said Thompson.

But Tuesday, they were getting a break. It was a surprise, Broncos-style.

“We brought lunch, a late lunch,” said Broncos Quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Siemian and cheerleaders Chelsea and Hailey Jo brought cupcakes and handshakes for everybody.

This is Random Acts of Kindness Week and this was a gesture from one hardworking team to another.

“I feel bad. I feel like these guys were pretty busy and we interrupted them,” said Siemian.

But no one was complaining. There was time for plenty of autographs, photographs and some fun.

“This just provided, you know, like a little ray of sunshine, a little excitement,” said a delighted Thompson.

And it made for a fabulous group shot to flaunt in front of friends and family.

