Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Local TV, Surgical Trauma Intensive Care Unit, Trevor Siemian, UCHealth

By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – A team, devoted to taking care of others, got an early Valentine’s surprise on Tuesday when members of the Denver Broncos showed up with cupcakes and kudos.

broncos visit icu 6pkg transfer frame 60 Broncos QB Treats UCHealth Staff At Surgical Trauma ICU

(credit: CBS)

You could call it caring for the caregivers. The Broncos made the day for these professionals who serve the most critically ill patients.

“Some days it is hectic from the moment we get here,” said charge nurse Katie Thompson.

High energy and high stress both come with the job on in the Surgical Trauma Intensive Care Unite at the University of Colorado Hospital.

broncos visit icu 6pkg transfer frame 420 Broncos QB Treats UCHealth Staff At Surgical Trauma ICU

(credit: CBS)

Patients there are almost always critically ill.

“Motorcycle accidents, car accidents, shootings, stabbings, sometimes falls from construction,” explained Thompson.

She said the days and nights are long with 12 1/2 hour shifts. The patient outcomes are often heartbreaking.

broncos visit icu 6pkg transfer frame 210 Broncos QB Treats UCHealth Staff At Surgical Trauma ICU

(credit: CBS)

“That’s difficult for the family and for the nursing staff and can put a real drain, you know,” said Thompson.

But Tuesday, they were getting a break. It was a surprise, Broncos-style.

“We brought lunch, a late lunch,” said Broncos Quarterback Trevor Siemian.

broncos visit icu 6pkg transfer frame 1290 Broncos QB Treats UCHealth Staff At Surgical Trauma ICU

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian and Broncos cheerleaders. (credit: CBS)

Siemian and cheerleaders Chelsea and Hailey Jo brought cupcakes and handshakes for everybody.

This is Random Acts of Kindness Week and this was a gesture from one hardworking team to another.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“I feel bad. I feel like these guys were pretty busy and we interrupted them,” said Siemian.

broncos visit icu 6pkg transfer frame 1578 Broncos QB Treats UCHealth Staff At Surgical Trauma ICU

(credit: CBS)

But no one was complaining. There was time for plenty of autographs, photographs and some fun.

“This just provided, you know, like a little ray of sunshine, a little excitement,” said a delighted Thompson.

And it made for a fabulous group shot to flaunt in front of friends and family.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch