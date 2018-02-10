BREAKING NEWS: Funeral For Deputy Micah Flick Hundreds gather for funeral of fallen El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick. (Full Story)
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University placed the Interim Head Coach for the men’s basketball team on leave.

Steve Barnes was serving in that capacity after Head Coach Larry Eustachy was placed on leave last week.

steve barnes credit csu CSU Places Interim Head Coach On Leave Ahead Of Saturday Game

Steve Barnes (credit: Colorado State University)

CSU Director of Athletics, Joe Parker, released this statement on Saturday morning:

“Colorado State University Director of Athletics Joe Parker today placed Coach Steve Barnes on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing climate assessment Parker is leading of the men’s basketball program. Jase Herl will coach the team today against San Jose State.”

The move comes as Jordan Brangers, a guard from South Plains College, withdrew is commit to CSU and Eustachy on Thursday.

