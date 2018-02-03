FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University has placed Men’s Basketball coach Larry Eustachy on administrative leave.
The new development comes as the school concludes its investigation into Eustachy’s conduct and behavior.
The school’s athletic director, Joe Parker, released a statement on Saturday:
“I have asked head coach Larry Eustachy to temporarily step away from the men’s basketball program, as he has been placed on administrative leave while we conclude our climate assessment. We are diligently working through this assessment as expeditiously as possible, understanding the importance of a thorough and fair process. No conclusions have been made. Associate head coach Steve Barnes has agreed to assume head coaching responsibilities for tonight’s game against Nevada, and until the assessment is complete.”
CSU looked into Eustachy in 2013-14 for creating an atmosphere of “fear and intimidation” among his players.
Eustachy resigned as head coach at Iowa State in 2003 when photos of him partying with students surfaced. Soon after, Eustachy went into rehabilitation to treat alcoholism.
Following a year away from basketball, he was given another opportunity at Southern Mississippi before arriving in Fort Collins.