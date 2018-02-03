Filed Under:Colorado State University, CSU Basketball, Larry Eustachy, Local TV

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University has placed Men’s Basketball coach Larry Eustachy on administrative leave.

The new development comes as the school concludes its investigation into Eustachy’s conduct and behavior.

cu csu 16 CSU Mens Basketball Head Coach Placed On Administrative Leave

CSU Rams Coach Larry Eustachy (credit: CBS)

The school’s athletic director, Joe Parker, released a statement on Saturday:

“I have asked head coach Larry Eustachy to temporarily step away from the men’s basketball program, as he has been placed on administrative leave while we conclude our climate assessment. We are diligently working through this assessment as expeditiously as possible, understanding the importance of a thorough and fair process. No conclusions have been made. Associate head coach Steve Barnes has agreed to assume head coaching responsibilities for tonight’s game against Nevada, and until the assessment is complete.”

CSU looked into Eustachy in 2013-14 for creating an atmosphere of “fear and intimidation” among his players.

Eustachy resigned as head coach at Iowa State in 2003 when photos of him partying with students surfaced. Soon after, Eustachy went into rehabilitation to treat alcoholism.

Following a year away from basketball, he was given another opportunity at Southern Mississippi before arriving in Fort Collins.

RELATED: Eustachy To Remain With CSU Through 2020-21 Season

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch