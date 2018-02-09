By Stan Bush
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Wheat Ridge police say they have a true mystery on their hands.
Investigators have received dozens of reports of a loud “boom” happening overnight.
Neighbors have said the noise, which some describe as an explosion or a gunshot, only happens once around 3 a.m. typically over the weekend. The noise, according to reports, only happens once, but has been occurring for months now.
“I was dead asleep and ‘What was that?’ and then I’m back asleep. Now it seems like even more of a mystery,” says Sara Anthony of Wheat Ridge. “You can hear it a ways away, but it’s loud enough to wake me up.”
Police say they do not know where the noise is coming from. Witnesses have reported it online, but have not called 911 when it happens, so there is not a good record of when it occurs.
The noise, some speculate, could be a malfunctioning electrical transformer, or a homeowner firing a gun. Some neighbors say they worry the noise is something no so easily explained.
