BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Paying to park at Chautauqua Park in Boulder could become a permanent thing.

Last year, the city approved the program to charge drivers to park near the park.

Parking lot at Chautauqua Park (credit: CBS)

Every weekend this past summer, it cost $2.50 an hour to park. Those who didn’t want to pay could take a free shuttle.

The city came up with the program to reduce overcrowding in the neighborhood.

The city council gave the preliminary approval to an ordinance that extended the program but the council will take public comment on the idea later this month before a final decision is made.

