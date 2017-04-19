Paid Parking Approved At Popular Recreation Area

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder City Council has given initial approval to a plan that addresses parking issues and overcrowding at Chautauqua Park.

In an 8-to-1 vote on Tuesday, the Boulder City Council approved new terms for the program. The program was initially proposed to be in effect seven days a week from June through August but will now apply only on weekends.

Some drivers can pay $2.50 per hour to park in some areas surrounding Chautauqua.

This is a big change for residents and also visitors to the popular park which has been free. But crowds have doubled over the past decade which pushed city council members to seek solutions to keep the recreation area an iconic destination.

The Daily Camera reports that shuttle program remains part of the proposal with shuttles set to run every 15 minutes during weekends. Drivers would park at the University of Colorado and take a shuttle to the park.

The new plan won’t be formally adopted until May.