By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – Criticism is pouring in over a proposed military parade through Washington D.C. requested by President Donald Trump.

Rep. Mike Coffman tweeted denouncing the plan and called for the President to act on fixing the VA among a list of other domestic agenda items.

The Pentagon confirmed it has been sifting through plans for a parade on Veterans Day, marking the centennial anniversary of the end of World War I.

gettyimages 814465270 Coffman: No Shutdowns, No Parades Following Presidents Request

U.S troops march down the Champs-Elysees avenue during the traditional Bastille day military parade on July 14, 2017 in Paris France. Bastille Day, the French National day commemorates this year the 100th anniversary of the entry of the United States of America into World War I. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

The parade, if it happens, is projected to cost more than $20 million, which has rankled veterans.

military parade 10pkg transfer frame 376 Coffman: No Shutdowns, No Parades Following Presidents Request

CBS4’s Stan Bush interviews Jen Burch. (credit: CBS)

“The world knows we have the best military. We don’t need to show it off,” said Jen Burch, an Air Force veteran who served six and a half years including tours in Afghanistan. “Countries that show off their military show off because they don’t have anything else to show off, like North Korea.”

military parade 10pkg transfer frame 120 Coffman: No Shutdowns, No Parades Following Presidents Request

(credit: CBS)

Burch says she supported Trump in the 2016 election because of his campaign promises to help veterans. She now says the push for a military parade is insulting, saying the parade isn’t about respecting the armed forces at all, but about the president himself.

military parade 10pkg transfer frame 1126 Coffman: No Shutdowns, No Parades Following Presidents Request

President Donald Trump (credit: CBS)

“It’s a waste of time. We (service members) don’t want to do that. We want to do our job. There’s so many other things we need to do than be in a parade,” she said.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

