By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Some unsettled weather will move through over the next few days thanks to a powerful jet stream cutting a path across the northern Rockies.
We call this pattern ‘northwest flow’ and it means occasional waves of wind and moisture will cross the region.
The northern and central mountains will benefit the most with a few inches of snow along and south of Interstate 70. Areas closer to the Wyoming state line could see a half foot or more.
In Denver and on the northeast plains we have a shallow cold front that will back in and kick up scattered rain and snow showers. Some places near the Wyoming, Nebraska and Kansas state lines could see a few inches of snow.
In Denver, Greeley, Boulder and Fort Collins we mostly anticipate either patchy freezing drizzle or a few pockets of flurries or light snow close to sunrise with little to no accumulation.
We’ll get a brief break late Sunday and early Monday before another weather marker arrives with a chance of snow for Monday night.
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.