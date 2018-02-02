By Shaun Boyd
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Democratic Attorney General candidate Michael Dougherty is suspending his campaign to pursue the Boulder District Attorney position.
Stan Garnett, Boulder’s longest serving DA, announced last month that he would be leaving the job after 9 years to go back to the private sector. Gov. John Hickenlooper will appoint a replacement, who will then run for the seat in November.
Dougherty issued a statement saying, “Over the past few weeks, I have received a tremendous amount of encouragement from leaders in the legal community and law enforcement to pursue the opening for Boulder DA. I am honored by their support of this decision to do so. As a resident of Boulder, the opportunity to serve my family, friends, and neighbors as their District Attorney would be an incredible honor and privilege.”
State Rep. Mike Foote is also applying for the Boulder District Attorney position. He represents eastern Boulder County and has been at the DA’s office for 14 years.
The Colorado Attorney General race now includes four Democrats:
– Denver attorney Brad Levin
– Former state and federal prosecutor Amy Padden
– Attorney and State Rep. Joseph Salazar
– Former CU law school dean Phil Weiser
18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler is the only Republican running. Incumbent AG Cynthia Coffman is leaving the office to run for governor.
