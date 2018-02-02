Filed Under:Charlie Daniels Band, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cole Swindell, Country Music Concerts, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, florida georgia line, Nickelback, Toby Keith

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) – Tickets are now on sale for some of the hottest concerts taking place in the region this summer.

Chad Kroeger of Nickelback performs on stage at the special announcement and live performance at the House of Blues on the Sunset Strip November 5, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

The full lineup for nightly shows during Cheyenne Frontier Days has been announced. It is as follows:

– July 20: Florida Georgia Line with Michael Ray
– July 21: Cole Swindell with Chase Rice
– July 22: Charlie Daniels Band with special guest Tracy Lawrence
– July 25: Eric Church with Cam
– July 26: Nickelback
– July 27: Toby Keith with Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots + Ned LeDoux
– July 28: Dierks Bentley with Kip Moore

In addition, there will be rodeo and bull riding to enjoy in the evenings this summer at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

– July 24, 25, 26: Championship Bull Riding
– July 21-29: PRCA Rodeo

GET TICKETS: cfdrodeo.com/frontier-nights-lineup/

CBS4 is the proud media partner of the Cheyenne Frontier Days.

