CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) – Tickets are now on sale for some of the hottest concerts taking place in the region this summer.
The full lineup for nightly shows during Cheyenne Frontier Days has been announced. It is as follows:
– July 20: Florida Georgia Line with Michael Ray
– July 21: Cole Swindell with Chase Rice
– July 22: Charlie Daniels Band with special guest Tracy Lawrence
– July 25: Eric Church with Cam
– July 26: Nickelback
– July 27: Toby Keith with Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots + Ned LeDoux
– July 28: Dierks Bentley with Kip Moore
In addition, there will be rodeo and bull riding to enjoy in the evenings this summer at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
– July 24, 25, 26: Championship Bull Riding
– July 21-29: PRCA Rodeo
