By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver metro area residents have a one of a kind opportunity as development continues in Stapleton.

More than 30 single-family detached homes are being built in the Beeler Park area.

The developer, Boulder Creek Neighborhoods, has trademarked the name Wee-Cottages.

“Our son lives in Stapleton, and we wanted to stay in the area, but they don’t build anything for seniors on a fixed income,” said Patty Peters, a potential buyer.

The Wee-Cottages range in size from 900 square feet up to about 1,300 square feet.

Most models are two-bedroom, two-bathroom with a garage and sell for around $300,000.

“It’s small. It’s easy to take care of. Right now, we don’t have to worry about any outside stuff and it’s perfect for two people,” said Peters who retired with her husband in Colorado to be close to her son’s family. “It’s perfect. The only thing it isn’t is all on one floor, but we don’t mind stairs.”

The homes will hit the market on Saturday, Feb. 10.

“I would anticipate that as we release blocks for sale, they’ll move pretty quick,” said Architect David Gregg.

Boulder Creek Neighborhoods started building Wee-Cottages in Loveland last year. Nineteen homes sold out in a few weeks.

Another larger neighborhood with more than 100 Wee-Cottages is in the works in Longmont.

On Wednesday night, potential buyers met in Stapleton to look at plans and hear more from the developer. Peters was surprised to see the clientele wasn’t many empty-nesters like herself.

“They’re all young families, I’m surprised,” she said. “You would think most of them would want a little more space, but price-wise for new families, it’s perfect.”

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.