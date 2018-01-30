By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Despite conditions forecast to be less than perfect to view the Super Blue Blood Moon Wednesday morning we still suggest you wake up and make an attempt to see it.
That’s because in some areas there could be enough breaks in the cloud cover to at least briefly see the lunar eclipse, in particular, if we end up with more mid and high level clouds.
Should that be the case you’ll get a view of the moon as it lowers on the western horizon.
But if we end up with more low clouds your view will likely be obstructed.
It’s a tricky cloud forecast because there are two different weather features creating the clouds. One is a cold front that will be somewhere in northern Colorado by sunrise. In addition to that there’s a strong jet stream overhead and it has a lot of mid and high level moisture with it.
