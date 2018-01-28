Filed Under:Arvada West High School, Chris Maunu, Grammys, Local TV, Melissa Salguero, Music Educator Award

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Arvada music teacher was up for a Grammy Award on Sunday night, but unfortunately did not win.

grammy music educator 6pkg transfer frame 856 Music Educator Award Grammy Winner Announced

Chris Maunu (credit: CBS)

Chris Maunu from Arvada West High School was among the 2018 finalists.

Thousands of nominees were picked from all around the country last fall.

The Grammy went to Melissa Salguero who teaches music in Bronx, New York.

gettyimages 911470196 Music Educator Award Grammy Winner Announced

Honoree Melissa Salguero attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators (kindergarten through college, public and private schools) who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in schools,” according to the Grammys.

Comments
  1. Ann Pirie says:
    January 28, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Being nominated is awesome.

    Reply Report comment

