ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Arvada music teacher was up for a Grammy Award on Sunday night, but unfortunately did not win.
Chris Maunu from Arvada West High School was among the 2018 finalists.
Thousands of nominees were picked from all around the country last fall.
The Grammy went to Melissa Salguero who teaches music in Bronx, New York.
“The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators (kindergarten through college, public and private schools) who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in schools,” according to the Grammys.
Being nominated is awesome.