ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– A music teacher from Arvada is among the finalists for the 2018 Grammy Music Educator Award.

Chris Maunu from Arvada West High School was among the nine 2018 finalists.

The honor is presented by the Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum.

Music teachers were picked from more than 2,300 nominees at public and private schools from all 50 states for their significant and lasting contribution to their field.

Maunu and Arvada West will each receive a grant of a $1,000 for the nomination.

According to Arvada West, since Maunu become director at Arvada West in 2006, the choir department has grown from 140 to over 300 members. Choirs have been invited to perform at CMEA conferences 7 times since 2009 – the top honor for music ensembles in Colorado. Vocal Showcase was invited to perform at the 2017 National ACDA Conference, the top honor in the United States. In

The winner and their school each get $10,000 and will be celebrated at Grammy Week in New York.

These is a list of the 2018 finalists:

Pamela Andrews, Station Camp Elementary School – Gallatin, Tennessee

Victor de los Santos, Santa Ana High School – Santa Ana, California

Michelle Droe, Lincoln Elementary – Cedar Falls, Iowa

Curtis Gaesser, Folsom High School – Folsom, California

Ralph Jackson, Bridle Path Elementary School – Lansdale, Pennsylvania

Brandi Jason, Liberty High School – Eldersburg, Maryland

Chris Maunu, Arvada West High School – Arvada, Colorado

Darren McCoy, Oak Harbor High School – Oak Harbor, Washington

Melissa Salguero, P.S. 48 Joseph R. Drake – Bronx, New York

Vicky Stockton, New York State School for the Deaf – Rome, New York

The list of finalists was announced on CBS This Morning Wednesday.