By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Strong wind gusts in excess of 50 mph will blow through portions of the Front Range today and that has prompted a warning from CDOT.
All light and high profile vehicles were prohibited from driving U.S. 285 over Kenosha Pass early Sunday between Denver and Fairplay due to the wind.
A warning was also posted along Interstate 70 between Denver and Summit County where gusts in the Georgetown area were being clocked over 50 mph.
Other windy routes include U.S. 40 over Berthoud Pass and the Peak to Peak Highway between Black Hawk and Estes Park.
High winds are expected to be an issue at times over the next 48 hours due to a strong jet stream in the area.
