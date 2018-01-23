Filed Under:Colorado Politics, Colorado Rent, Denver Rent, HB18-1126, HOA, Homeowner Association, Large Dogs, Local TV, Rental Properties

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – State lawmakers are considering a bill that would revoke rules that ban large dogs on rental properties.

HB18-1126, introduced by State Rep. Paul Rosenthal (D-Denver), would invalidate rules formed by homeowners associations and rental complexes that ban dogs based solely on their size.

xgr large breed dogs 10pkg transfer frame 1083 Lawmakers Consider Bill Revoking Ban On Large Dogs In Rental Properties

CBS4’s Stan Bush interview State Rep. Paul Rosenthal.
(credit: CBS)

“People are looking for condos or apartments wherever they can find them and it’s not just in Denver,” said Rosenthal.

xgr large breed dogs 10pkg transfer frame 1653 Lawmakers Consider Bill Revoking Ban On Large Dogs In Rental Properties

(credit: CBS)

Individual home owners who rent their property would still be allowed to decide if they want to ban pets in their homes. Rosenthal says the law is needed with rental prices becoming unaffordable in Colorado’s most populated cities.

“It’s not so much the size of the dog or breed, it’s the behavior of the dog or owner the HOA should look at,” said Rosenthal.

xgr large breed dogs 10pkg transfer frame 792 Lawmakers Consider Bill Revoking Ban On Large Dogs In Rental Properties

CBS4’s Stan Bush interview Christy Wooten.
(credit: CBS)

“People said ‘why you don’t buy?’ Houses are outrageous and most have HOA and they have those rules too,” said Christy Wooten, who met with Rosenthal before the bill was drafted.

Wooten lost her two German Shepherds when she broke up with a boyfriend and couldn’t afford places that allowed large dogs.

xgr large breed dogs 10pkg transfer frame 2043 Lawmakers Consider Bill Revoking Ban On Large Dogs In Rental Properties

(credit: Christy Wooten)

She says she was turned down at more than a dozen apartment complexes and trailer parks before giving up her dogs. She rents a home through a property company that also bans large dogs.

“Being a single female I feel so safe with my dogs. When I lost them I felt more vulnerable,” she said.

xgr large breed dogs 10pkg transfer frame 2193 Lawmakers Consider Bill Revoking Ban On Large Dogs In Rental Properties

(credit: Christy Wooten)

The bill would not impeded on some laws like where cities have banned breeds like pit bulls.

The bill is co-sponsored by State Rep. Dave Williams (R-El Paso County). It is currently under consideration.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch