By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – State lawmakers are considering a bill that would revoke rules that ban large dogs on rental properties.

HB18-1126, introduced by State Rep. Paul Rosenthal (D-Denver), would invalidate rules formed by homeowners associations and rental complexes that ban dogs based solely on their size.

“People are looking for condos or apartments wherever they can find them and it’s not just in Denver,” said Rosenthal.

Individual home owners who rent their property would still be allowed to decide if they want to ban pets in their homes. Rosenthal says the law is needed with rental prices becoming unaffordable in Colorado’s most populated cities.

“It’s not so much the size of the dog or breed, it’s the behavior of the dog or owner the HOA should look at,” said Rosenthal.

“People said ‘why you don’t buy?’ Houses are outrageous and most have HOA and they have those rules too,” said Christy Wooten, who met with Rosenthal before the bill was drafted.

Wooten lost her two German Shepherds when she broke up with a boyfriend and couldn’t afford places that allowed large dogs.

She says she was turned down at more than a dozen apartment complexes and trailer parks before giving up her dogs. She rents a home through a property company that also bans large dogs.

“Being a single female I feel so safe with my dogs. When I lost them I felt more vulnerable,” she said.

The bill would not impeded on some laws like where cities have banned breeds like pit bulls.

The bill is co-sponsored by State Rep. Dave Williams (R-El Paso County). It is currently under consideration.

