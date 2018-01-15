By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – The 2018 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Denver Marade will go on as scheduled, one year after protestors interrupted the annual event. Organizers for the Marade told CBS4 they lost several sponsors, after the protestors took the podium in 2017.

The loss of sponsorship hindered the Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission’s ability to put on the event to the level they normally would, while still maintaining their dedication to providing scholarships throughout the year.

Special Events Chair Shyretta Hudnal told CBS4 the budget issue did impact their planning process for the 2018 Marade. However, she said the event was never near cancellation.

“2018 was never in jeopardy,” Hudnal said.

Hudnal said the protestors of 2017 forced the commission to find funding elsewhere, to keep the event as authentic as possible in the coming years.

“Because of (the protestors), there were some of our sponsors who felt that maybe the environment wasn’t safe. Which, was going to cause some of our families and community members to be apprehensive about coming out,” Hudnal said. “We need help. This year people have stepped up tremendously as individuals, and organizations.”

Organizers said the Marade would still carry the same historic message in 2018. However, in 2018 they wanted to focus more on celebration, and community.

By doing so they hoped both attendance, and sponsorship, would once again be restored, allowing them to continue to build on the foundation set decades ago.

“We encourage everybody to come out, no matter what the weather is. We will be here, and we hope you will be too,” Hudnal said.

The commission was still looking for sponsors to help their mission in the coming years. The commission said they specifically were looking for corporate sponsors to commit to three-to-four year sponsors.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.