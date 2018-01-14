By Matt Kroschel

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – The frustration many visitors are finding in the high country is not on the dreaded drive on Interstate 70 to the ski resorts, but actually finding a parking spot once they arrive.

Resorts continue to plead with visitors to carpool and take public transportation. The problem only grows as more people pack into the high country.

With a busy holiday weekend, fresh snow and eager skiers wanting to get in on the action, Sunday morning saw parking lots at capacity and traffic backups once again.

Employees at Arapahoe Basin ask visitors to head back down to town and take the bus back up once the lots are full.

“I arrived at 10:30 a.m., but didn’t get on the mountain until 12:15 p.m. due to no parking available,” Chris Seahorn told CBS4.

Summit County transportation planners and the Colorado Department of Transportation are well aware of the trouble spots.

With more and more visitors, the issues are only getting more frequent and worse.

A massive study of the problem is in the works. Local leaders are working with the resorts to come up with solutions.

In the meantime, they ask visitors to bring along patience and try to use public transportation.

