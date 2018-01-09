Filed Under:CoPIRG Foundation, Front Range, I-70 Coalition, I70 Traffic, Local TV, Ski Traffic, Skiing

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Two groups are working together on a website that aims to help thousands of Coloradans to get from the Front Range to ski slopes without a personal car.

The I-70 Coalition and CoPIRG Foundation created the site “Go I-70” in hopes of reducing heavy traffic in the high country, especially on holiday weekends.

“Building our way out of this is not really an option. We also need to be looking at tools and services and applications to get folks out of their personal vehicles when they’re traveling to and from the mountains,” said Margaret Bowes, director of the I-70 Coaltion.

The groups highlight bus, van, train and ride share options for people living in the metro area.

“We’re want to highlight those options and we also want to talk about ways that we can add. We want to see each one of the options we’re talking about today grow, and we want to see even more,” said Danny Katz, director of CoPIRG.

The costs and convenience varies.

